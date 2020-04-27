UK health service warns of deadly coronavirus-linked illness affecting children

Britain’s National Health Service sends an alert to doctors, warning them of an emerging condition that could be fatal in children and is apparently linked to COVID-19.

“It has been reported that over the last three weeks there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK.

“The cases have in common overlapping feature of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease with blood parameters consistent with severe Covid-19 in children.

“There is a growing concern that a SARS-CoV-2-related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases.”