UK records 708 more COVID-19 deaths, fourth successive daily high

Egypt’s main cancer institute has confirmed 15 cases of the novel coronavirus among its medical staff, the facility’s chief says, sparking fears of exposure among vulnerable patients.

“Three doctors and 12 nurses were infected by the virus,” Hatem Abulkassem, the director of Cairo’s National Cancer Institute, tells a private Egyptian TV channel, adding that the 15 had been isolated.

The facility will be sterilized over three days and patients who were in contact with the medics will be tested, along with all staff members, Abulkassem says.

“It is tough to trace where the first infection emerged as the majority of the [institute’s] medical personnel work in several other places,” Abulkassem adds.

He says patient visits had been suspended in recent weeks.

Last month, several Egyptian hospitals were closed for sterilization after cases were detected there.

Egypt has officially declared 985 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.

— AFP