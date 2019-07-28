UK says British soldier who died fighting IS in Syria was killed by friendly fire

An indictment is filed at the Beersheba District Court against a Palestinian man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Israeli girl.

Ashraf Karaja, 38, is charged with sodomy and committing indecent acts against the girl.

According to the indictment, Karaja invited the girl to an apartment he was fixing up in the southern city of Ashdod near her school, where he is accused of assaulting here numerous times.

Karaja, a resident of the West Bank, denies the charges.