Ultra-Orthodox MKs lash Liberman for ‘anti-Zionist’ remark

Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers lash out at Avigdor Liberman for saying their parties are becoming increasingly anti-Zionist in his speech announcing that he was not endorsing any candidate for prime minister.

United Torah Judaism’s Yaakov Litzman, Moshe Gafni and Yisrael Eichler say Liberman’s remarks about their party amount to anti-Semitism.

“A disgraceful ugly horror show.. full of lies, ignorance and hatred. Unfortunately we can say that anti-Semitism has been rediscovered today,” Litzman tells UTJ lawmakers following the press conference.

“We don’t remember this kind of anti-Semitism in the Knesset ever, even from [Arab MK] Ahmad Tibi. He has done damage to this country, and he doesn’t know how to bow out respectfully,” Gafni says. “He needs to leave politics… he’s a nothing.”

“We don’t need to search for anti-Semitism abroad when Liberman announces a coup and third elections,” Eichler says. “What Liberman said today about the ultra-Orthodox community is a war crime.”

During his earlier remarks, Liberman accused Netanyahu of “enslaving the entire Likud movement to the ultra-Orthodox,” and said their parties had created a de facto anti-Zionist coalition with Arab parties.