Final, unofficial election results: Likud at 36 seats, right-wing bloc at 58

NATO says it has confirmed three cases of the novel coronavirus linked to its military headquarters in Belgium — a civilian employee and two family members.

The employee had recently traveled to Italy, the European country most affected by COVID-19, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, the vast majority in China.

NATO says the employee and family members had not visited its Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) facility in Mons, southern Belgium, since returning from Italy.

“There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases within our wider SHAPE community,” NATO says in a statement.

“The cases were ‘imported’ to Belgium following foreign travel and the affected individuals have not entered the SHAPE site since returning home.”

After testing at hospital, the three were sent home where they are in quarantine, but they are not said to be seriously ill.

Visitor access to NATO headquarters had already been restricted, and military commanders given advice on limiting the spread of the virus.

— AFP