Upcoming release of US peace plan fails to stir much interest in US media

The imminent publication of the US administration’s peace plan may be the talk of the town in Jerusalem and Ramallah, but in Washington it’s getting almost no attention at all.

All major newspapers, as well as the morning television shows, focus on US President Donald Trump’s impeachment woes. Other topics making the headlines are the aftermath of basketball star Kobe Bryant’s death and the spread of China’s coronavirus.

The “Deal of the Century,” on the other hand, is hardly mentioned at all.

— Raphael Ahren