US official: Soleimani’s successor could share his fate if he follows his path

The US State Department’s special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, has warned that the successor to Qassem Soleimani could end up like the slain general if he acts unwisely in the post.

After Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq early this month he was replaced by Esmail Ghaani.

“If Ghaani follows the same path of killing Americans then he will meet the same fate,” Hook tells Arabic-language daily Asharq al-Awsat, in comments translated by Reuters.

“Any attack on Americans or American interests would be met with a decisive response,” he says. “This isn’t a new threat… I think the Iranian regime understands now that they cannot attack America and get away with it.”