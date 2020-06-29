WHO chief warns coronavirus pandemic ‘not even close to being over’

MINNEAPOLIS — The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court today for a hearing that could deal with bail amounts and other issues.

It’s the second pretrial hearing for the men, who were fired after Floyd’s May 25 death. Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, 37, J. Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34, are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.

Floyd died after Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against the handcuffed 46-year-old Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The officers were responding to a call about a man trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby store.

The defendants have not entered pleas. Chauvin’s attorney has not commented publicly on the charges, while Lane’s and Kueng’s attorneys have sought to minimize their clients’ roles and deflect blame to the more senior Chauvin in Floyd’s death, which sparked protests around the world against police brutality.

Among the issues that could be addressed during today’s hearings in Minneapolis are motions to reduce bail. Chauvin remains in custody, with his bail set at $1 million, with a list of common conditions. Thao’s conditional bail was set at $750,000. Lane and Kueng are free on bond. Also unresolved is whether the four will be tried together or separately.

— AP