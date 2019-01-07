World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announces resignation

Michigan synagogue vandalized for second time in 2 months

A synagogue in Battle Creek, Michigan, has been vandalized for the second time in two months.

A concrete carving of a menorah on the front of Temple Beth El was spray-painted with an unknown but deliberate symbol, and the word “lier,” presumably a misspelling of liar.

For the second time in as many months Temple Bath-El in Battle Creek has been vandalized. I’m working on reaching out to temple leaders and BCPD for a statement. pic.twitter.com/0ikuBhOikK — Ray the Photog (@WWMTsPhotogRay) January 6, 2019

The vandalism was reported on Sunday morning, according to the local media.

On November 23, an unknown vandal took a hammer and chisel to the concrete menorah, damaging the carving.

— JTA