The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Yisrael Beytenu says it will propose a coalition if the big parties don’t
Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman tells leaders of his party that a new election, the third in a single year, “won’t meaningfully change the political map, so we have to find a smart solution, and to put all personal considerations and ego aside.”
Liberman says he still clings to the hope that Likud and Blue and White will manage to sort out their differences and form a unity government, but adds: “If by Yom Kippur [which begins the evening of October 8] we don’t see a breakthrough, Yisrael Beytenu will come to the two factions with a proposal of its own,” according to a statement from the party.
“In any case, after Yom Kippur the whole coalition building process will go into high gear,” Liberman promises.
He adds that he plans to speak to the heads of Blue and White and Likud tomorrow, when they will all be gathered together in Jerusalem for the 22nd Knesset’s swearing-in ceremony.
Tenfold surge in South Africa teens treated for HIV, study finds
PARIS, France — The number of young people in South Africa receiving treatment for HIV has increased tenfold within a decade, a major new study finds.
South Africa has the largest number of HIV-positive people in the world, with around 7.2 million carrying the virus, which causes AIDS.
Researchers studied more than 700,000 young people receiving treatment for the infection and found 10 times the number of adolescents aged 15-19 being treated compared with 2010.
Authors of the study, published in The Lancet HIV journal, attribute the rise partly to the success of AIDS prevention programs that result in better detection and treatment rates.
However, they find that fewer than 50 percent of young South Africans who present for HIV care go on to initiate antiretroviral therapy, which can prevent transmission and stops a patient developing AIDS.
“Despite the upswing in numbers initiating therapy, barriers persist that prevent many adolescents from starting treatment,” said Mhairi Maskew from the University of Witwatersrand and the report’s lead author.
These include concerns about stigma, a pervasive sense that clinics cannot guarantee patient confidentiality and increased domestic responsibilities for young people, especially in families where children have lost parents to HIV and AIDS.
— AFP
Israeli tourists planned ‘orgy’ with UK woman accused of inventing rape – report
The group of Israeli teens accused of raping a 19-year-old British woman in Cyprus had exchanged text messages about plans for an “orgy” with her, according to British media reports of testimony heard in the woman’s trial today.
In July, the woman accused 11 Israeli tourists of gang-raping her in a hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa, Cyprus. The suspects were arrested in a sweep by Cypriot police. She later recanted the claim, leading Cypriot authorities to charge her with public mischief. Prosecutors have argued she agreed to the sex, but was enraged when the men filmed it. The footage has since leaked online.
Her trial for allegedly making up the rape claim opened earlier today. She faces up to a year in prison if found guilty.
According to Israeli witnesses’ testimony in the courtroom in Famagusta, Cyprus, today, the Israeli tourists spoke of having sex with the woman in text messages before the events.
“They said they were going to stay in our flat because the English girl was coming there later and they were going to f*** her – all of them,” a statement by one of the Israelis reads, according to quotes carried by the Daily Mail newspaper.
“They were talking about it and laughing, saying they were going to do orgies with her. They were saying this in a very bad and aggressive way and they looked like they were ready — all of them — to f*** her that night,” the statement adds.
According to one of the Israelis, the men spoke about having sex with the woman, saying they had decided she’d be “f***** by all of them.”
A year on, Khashoggi remembered outside Istanbul consulate where he died
ISTANBUL — Activists and friends of Jamal Khashoggi gather near Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul to remember the Saudi journalist on the anniversary of his killing by Saudi agents.
The memorial begins just after 1:14 p.m. (1014 GMT) Wednesday — the time that Khashoggi walked into the consulate on October 2, 2018, to collect documents to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting for him outside. He didn’t come out again.
Several questions linger a year since his killing, including the whereabouts of his body and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s possible culpability.
Saudi Arabia says it is trying 11 people for the killing, but few details about the case have been released.
Prince Mohammed, meanwhile, said in an interview this week he takes full responsibility for the killing but denied he ordered it.
— AP
Arab lawmakers to boycott Knesset swear-in over violence in Arab communities
The Joint List, the parliamentary alliance of four Arab-majority parties, says it will boycott Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony for the 22nd Knesset to protest what it calls the government’s neglect of rising levels of violence in Arab towns.
“Tomorrow, the 13 members of Knesset of the Joint List won’t take part in the festive Knesset swearing-in plenum, as part of the general strike announced by the Arab Higher Monitoring Committee over the wave of murders in Arab towns and the uselessness of the police,” MK Ahmad Tibi writes on Twitter.
“The dozens of people murdered since the start of the year are victims not only of violent crime, but also of the disinterest of the government and law enforcement,” writes Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh in a tweet of his own.
Arab lawmakers say the Israel Police and other bodies have failed to devote the necessary resources to fight rising crime in Arab towns and villages.
