Zvi Hauser named head of key Knesset defense committee

Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser has been named the new head of the Knesset’s powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which oversees the military and other aspects of national security and diplomacy.

Hauser is taking over for Gabi Ashkenazi, who left the role upon becoming foreign minister, as part of a coalition agreement.

“I am glad to be here. I asked to be made chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. This wasn’t a default choice, and I am proud of it,” Hauser says upon being voted into the position by the committee.

“We are in the end of the third quarter of the first century of Israel’s independence. We are still the ‘founding generation’ and we find ourselves building the machinery for the factory of ‘renewing the Jewish people’s sovereignty in the land of Israel,’” he says.

The committee, one of the most influential in the Knesset, oversees Israel’s national security and foreign affairs through legislation, budget approval and parliamentary supervision over the relevant government ministries.

— Judah Ari Gross