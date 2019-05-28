Israeli arrested en route to Knesset with ‘martyr’ literature

A man arrested Tuesday at the Knesset in Jerusalem after telling guards he wanted to see the prime minister was found to be carrying a paper with Arabic text talking about martyrdom, Hebrew-language media reported.

The man got out of a taxi and walked toward the entrance of Israel’s parliament. When asked by a security guard about the purpose of his visit, he replied “I want the prime minister,” but tried to walk away after being asked to show identification.

According to the Globes news outlet, the man, an Israeli citizen, was getting his ID checked and was found to be carrying a piece of paper with an Arabic inscription describing the path of martyrs alongside the path to paradise — language often associated with terrorists.

He was detained and handed over to the police for questioning.