Man wounded in Ramat Hasharon stabbing, police release suspect’s photo

A man was in moderate condition after he was stabbed Wednesday morning by an unknown assailant in Ramat Hasharon, a suburb north of Tel Aviv.

The victim, 46, was stabbed multiple times in his upper torso. Magen David Adom medics took him to Beilinson Hospital in nearby Petah Tikva.

The assailant fled the scene, and a manhunt is underway in the area.

Suspecting a possible terror attack, security officials initially deployed helicopters and roadblocks to the Route 4 highway during the pursuit. The barriers have since been removed.

Channel 13 news reported that there were suspicions the attack may have had a nationalistic motive, but that all avenues were being examined in the investigation.

An unconfirmed report on the Walla website cited a relative claiming the assailant had shouted “allahu akbar,” “God is great” in Arabic, before stabbing the man.

Police published security camera footage of the suspect and asked the public to contact authorities if they see him.