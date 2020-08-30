Michael Moore again warns Democrats Trump may well be on path to victory

American film director Michael Moore is warning Democrats that US President Donald Trump is increasingly likely to win reelection due to “off the charts” enthusiasm in key swing states.

Moore predicted Trump’s victory in 2016 at a time when most expected Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to beat the billionaire handily.

“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again,” Moore wrote in a Facebook post Friday, noting that polls have shown Trump closing the gap with Democratic rival Joe Biden in swing states that could win him the electoral college.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the [Democratic National Committee] to pull this off?” he said on Facebook.

“I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much,” he added. “Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

Biden, striving to win over still-undecided voters who could swing the election against Trump, is sparing no effort to broadcast one of his most potent weapons: endorsements from many of his former Republican opponents.

From handing Republican stalwarts prime-time speeches at the Democratic National Convention to welcoming endorsements from hundreds of former staffers to George W Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney, the presidential challenger is waving his bipartisan credentials high.

The billionaire Republican has been courting swing voters as well, warning against the “anarchy” he says a Biden presidency would bring, which he claims could lead to the “destruction” of the nation’s leafy — and mostly white — suburbs.

Trump is bidding to make what he calls “law and order” the central plank of his reelection campaign just as tensions over race and police brutality spiral around the country.

After flaring all summer, a shooting by a white police officer of an African-American man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sparked another wave of anger, with demonstrations and at times rioting and looting dominating television screens for days.