Mischievous monkey escapes from Lebanese farm, enters Israel

A mischievous primate has been making a monkey out of residents on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.

The monkey escaped from the farm of a French nun in southern Lebanon and crossed into the Holy Land, where it was still evading capture on Wednesday evening.

The vervet monkey, whose species hails from Africa, made a run for it from the Ship of Peace farm run by Beatrice Maugerin, a French nun, in the village of Qouzah, near Bint Jbeil, according to Lebanese reports and Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Earlier this week, it was spotted in the Israeli communities of Zar’it, Shtula and the Druze town of Hurfeish. Hurfeish is 11.26 kilometers (seven miles) from Qouzah.

The Ship of Peace farm is described as providing a safe place for Muslims, Christians and Jews.

ועוד קצת מחוויתיו של קוף לבנוני בארץ ישראל: pic.twitter.com/bDpjS1DGtf — Rubi Hammerschlag (@rubih67) May 26, 2019

זוכרים את הקוף הלבנוני? הנה הוא מדלג בינתיים ממרפסת למרפסת בחורפיש. מרגיש בבית.#כפר_ביקרתם? pic.twitter.com/SZL9cnZ21E — Rubi Hammerschlag (@rubih67) May 26, 2019