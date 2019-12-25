Month-old baby apparently suffering from flu hospitalized in critical condition

A month-old baby apparently suffering from the flu virus was hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition.

The boy’s parents had brought him to a local clinic in the southwest Ir Ganim neighborhood of Jerusalem, Channel 13 news reported. Staff alerted the Magen David Adom ambulance service and medics who arrived at the clinic found the baby unconscious with clinic workers trying to resuscitate him.

MDA medics rushed the baby to the city’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, while administering CPR and medications to keep him alive.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Hospital doctors were able to stabilize the boy’s condition. The suspicion is that he caught the flu and his condition deteriorated, the report said.

Israel has been hit with a lethal bout of flu which has already killed 10 people during the 2019-2020 season.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old died in Shaareh Zedek Medial Center in the capital due to flu complications.

The teenager had been treating the illness at home, but was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness. On the ambulance ride to the Jerusalem hospital, the young man also stopped breathing, but doctors managed to restart his pulse and he was placed on a respirator briefly before succumbing to the illness.

Hebrew media reports on Tuesday also said a 14-year-old girl and man in his 50s recently died of complications from the disease.

The 2019-2020 season has seen 10 flu-related deaths and 98 seriously ill from the disease — a significant increase from the 2018-2019 season which saw 45 seriously ill and 17 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A year earlier, 37 Israelis died of the flu, the ministry said.

The Health Ministry called on Israelis to get vaccinated against the flu, lamenting that just 15.7 percent of the public has done so this season — a drop from 17.2% last year and 18.1% the year before that.