Netanyahu set to fly to Washington to sign historic deal with UAE, Bahrain

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to lift off late Sunday for Washington, to attend a Tuesday ceremony at the White House at which he will sign declarations of normalization and peace with representatives of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The texts of the agreements have not yet been released, but the decisions by Abu Dhabi and Manama to normalize relations with the Jewish state are widely seen as a dramatic shift in attitudes toward Israel in parts of the Arab world.

Calling the trip “historic,” Netanyahu told Israelis in a televised address on Sunday evening that he had brought “two peace deals in one month,” and said they would mean an economic boon for Israel.

“That’s always good, but it’s particularly good during the coronavirus,” he said.

The UAE and Bahrain will be represented at the signing ceremony by their foreign ministers, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, respectively.

The Trump administration is said to be working to get representatives of additional Arab nations to attend the signing ceremony as a sign of tacit support for the growing normalization trend.

Israeli press reports have said that the White House is keen on following up the normalization deals with new agreements with Morocco, Sudan and Oman, the last of which publicly welcomed Bahrain’s announcement of a deal this week.

The signing ceremony is still one step short of official ratification under Israeli law, which legal experts have said requires the imprimatur of the cabinet and Knesset for official peace treaties. But support for the agreements is very high in the Knesset and crosses partisan lines, so approval is not expected to meet with significant opposition.

The normalization agreements are vehemently opposed by Palestinian political factions, including PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah and the Hamas terror group, which jointly called on Sunday for Palestinians to hold a “day of popular rejection” to protest the “shameful” declarations. The events will be held “all across the country” on Tuesday and Friday, according to a statement by the groups.

Netanyahu will be accompanied by his family on the trip.

While the deals are popular among Israelis, the prime minister has drawn criticism for the timing of his flight, which comes as the country braces for a second major coronavirus-induced lockdown set to begin Friday that will see schools and many businesses shuttered for three weeks.

Anti-corruption protesters who have demonstrated against Netanyahu for weeks, including outside his official residence in Jerusalem, took their protest to Ben Gurion Airport Sunday evening, briefly closing the main roads into the facility by stopping their cars on the roads. They carried banners reading, “You’re detached, we’re fed up.”

Netanyahu will be flying on an El Al plane with his staff and accompanying reporters, after canceling plans to take a separate private jet. The Prime Minister’s Office had initially chartered the second plane, citing health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is more dangerous for the elderly. Netanyahu is 70.

As it announced on Sunday that the premier would not take the private jet, the Prime Minister’s Office blamed the outcry on media outlets attempting to “distract” from the peace agreement.

Unspecified “strict measures” would be taken to preserve the prime minister’s health on the El Al flight, officials said.

The first normalization agreement, between Israel and the UAE, was announced last month by US President Donald Trump on Twitter.

According to all three governments, the agreement will see the UAE establishing full ties with Israel, thus bringing a longstanding, but mostly covert, relationship into the open. Bahrain as well had been seen moving closer to Israel in recent years, and last year hosted the rollout of the economic element of the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.