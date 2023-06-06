NYC police report 100 anti-Jewish hate crimes since start of year, down from 2022

NEW YORK — Police have recorded 100 anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York City since the start of the year, according to data released Monday.

The figures showed 23 anti-Jewish hate crimes last month. Jews have been targeted more than any other group, by far, every month of the year.

The total this year represents an antisemitic incident in the five boroughs every 36 hours. Community security groups say many attacks likely go unreported.

Incidents range from violent assault to verbal harassment, property damage and antisemitic graffiti.

Many of the attacks hit religious Jews who are identifiable as Jewish by their attire. Other incidents target religious institutions including synagogues.

The monthly data is preliminary and may undergo slight changes.

The 100 attacks since January mark a decrease compared to the same period in 2022, which saw 135 anti-Jewish hate crimes between the start of the year and the end of May. Other crimes are also down in the city compared to last year.

There were 262 confirmed hate crimes against Jews in New York City in 2022, close to half of all hate crimes recorded by the city that year. The next most-targeted group was Asians, who suffered 83 attacks.

The rash of antisemitic incidents in New York City fits with nationwide trends. The Anti-Defamation League reported a record 3,697 anti-Jewish incidents across the US in 2022.

The figure amounted to 10 incidents per day and represented a 36 percent jump over 2021, which was already a record year. Some of the increase in reported incidents in recent years is likely due to different and improved reporting methods.

The rise in incidents comes as antisemitic beliefs appear to have climbed in the US. An ADL survey released in January found that the number of Americans who believe antisemitic stereotypes has doubled since 2019 to the highest level in decades.

FBI data has indicated Jews are the religious minority most targeted in hate crimes in the US.

New York leaders have consistently spoken out against antisemitic crime and have taken steps to address the issue.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $25 million in funding for organizations facing hate crimes at an event with Jewish leaders last month.

Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the state’s attorney general Tish James and other local politicians and Jewish leaders marched in the city’s Celebrate Israel Parade on Sunday, an annual event that is seen as a major expression of solidarity with the Jewish community and Jewish state.