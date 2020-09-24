NYC’s Jewish Museum to reopen following 6-month closure due to coronavirus

The Jewish Museum in New York City said it will reopen on October 1, more than six months after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visits to the museum located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will be free through the end of December.

The museum will allow special preview visits by members beginning on Thursday.

Museum visitors must order timed tickets, and the number of visitors will be limited to 25% capacity in observance of New York’s coronavirus regulations. In addition, visitors must have their temperature taken before entry and wear a mask during their visit.