Oklahoma police request public’s help to find anti-Semitic vandal

Police in Oklahoma City on Thursday posted a security camera video and called on the public to help nab a woman suspected in a spree of anti-Semitic and racist graffiti in Oklahoma City and the neighboring city of Norman.

The female suspect was caught on surveillance video spray-painting white supremacist, racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters in Oklahoma City.

Three locations in Norman, located about 20 miles from Oklahoma City, were vandalized with swastikas, ethnic slurs, and other racist graffiti on Tuesday night, according to local reports. The Firehouse Art Center, McKinley Elementary, and the Cleveland County Democratic Party Headquarters were all defaced, the Norman Transcript reported.

The racial epithets include “Gas the Jews,” the word “Jewess” painted in red on a statue that had swastikas painted over its eyes, and “hang n***er kids,” all decorated with swastikas. The graffiti also made violent threats against prominent Jewish Americans such as academic Barbara Spectre and political commentator Bill Kristol.

SHARE: Do you recognize the female or vehicle in this video? She is believed to be involved in 3 incidents of vandalism that occurred overnight as well as recent incidents in OKC. Anyone w/ info or video is asked to contact NPD at 405-366-6447 or Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867 pic.twitter.com/kLUmOaQAP8 — Norman Police (@normanokpd) April 3, 2019

Last week, graffiti was scrawled in Oklahoma City on a building that is also home to state agencies, non-profit groups and businesses. The phrases included “Welcome to Germany,” “Trump hates Israel,” ”Gas the Jews,” and “The Goyim know,” as well as the number sequence 1488, which is a reference to Adolf Hitler.

Local residents responded with a demonstration on Wednesday to protest the attacks.

“Our community pulled together an inspiring and thought-provoking rally to oppose the racist, anti-Semitic terrorist acts that occurred in our city,” said Norman City Council member Kate Bierman.

“My heart is broken and I am SEETHING with rage. Hateful. Vile. SHAMEFUL COWARDLY humans. You make me sick,” Bierman posted on her Facebook account.