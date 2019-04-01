Racist, anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters
Among the messages were ‘Welcome to Germany,’ ‘Trump hates Israel,’ ‘Gas the Jews,’ and ‘The Goyim know’

By JTA Today, 2:42 am 0 Edit
Law enforcement officers investigate racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in front of a building that houses the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Former Democratic Gov. David Walters said Thursday that vandals spray-painted derogatory remarks about various racial and ethnic groups outside the building. Swastikas were also spray-painted onto the doors. Walters and his wife, Rhonda, own the building, which also houses other tenants. (AP Photo/Adam Kealoha Causey)
White supremacist, racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted on the outside of the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters in Oklahoma City.

The messages discovered on Thursday were spray-painted in blue, and were washed away with a power spray later in the day.

Among the messages were “Welcome to Germany,” “Trump hates Israel,” ”Gas the Jews,” and “The Goyim know,” as well as the number sequence 1488, which is a reference to Adolf Hitler.

Other state agencies, non-profit groups and businesses are located in the building.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party said in a statement it was “devastated by the recent hate crime attack at our Headquarters this morning.” NBC News reported.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support for this cowardly act as the community comes together to denounce hate and bigotry,” the party said in a statement.

