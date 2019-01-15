Palestinians assume chairmanship of largest bloc of nations at the UN

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas assumed the chairmanship of the largest bloc of countries at the United Nations on behalf of “the State of Palestine” on Tuesday in New York City.

The Palestinians are slated to serve as the leader of the bloc, known as the Group of 77, for the next year.

In a speech at the UN headquarters, Abbas called the task of leading the Group of 77 “a great responsibility.”

“I am pleased to take over today the chairmanship of the Group of 77 on behalf of the Palestinian people and the State of Palestine,” he said. “It is a great responsibility that the State of Palestine will bear with complete humility, sincerity and dedication.”

The Group of 77 is a consortium of 134 developing countries that often works together in the UN General Assembly. The body was originally founded in 1964 with 77 countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Thailand and India. Over the years, it has grown to include countries such as South Africa, Qatar, Cuba, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore, and Angola, and currently represents some 80 percent of the world’s population.

In October 2018, the General Assembly voted by an overwhelming majority to temporarily grant Palestine additional rights and privileges, allowing it to head the Group of 77.

While it serves as the leader of the body, Palestine will be able to cosponsor proposals and amendments, make statements, and raise procedural motions.

In October, both Israel and the United States expressed strong opposition to granting the Palestinians extra rights at the UN.

Abbas told the UN on Tuesday that Israel was hindering development in the Middle East, and again called for an independent state of Palestine.

“Israel’s continued colonization and occupation of the state of Palestine undermines our development and capacity for cooperation, coordination and obstructs the cohesive future development of all peoples of the region,” he told the gathering.

Abbas also stated that the Palestinians “are committed to international law and legitimacy and the peaceful resolution of the [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict.”

In late December, the PA president said the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership is prepared to reenter a peace process with Israel based on international law and United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

In his remarks on Tuesday, he also condemned terrorism “in all its forms, colors, and types” regardless of who perpetrates it.

“Terrorism is terrorism. We must all condemn it,” Abbas said.

A number of other Palestinian officials feted Palestine assuming the chairmanship of the Group of 77.

“Today President Mahmoud Abbas was handed the annual presidency of the G77. A historic step for Palestine that was made by the sacrifices of our people and their long struggle for freedom,” Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee, said in a statement.

“Such recognition signifies the recognition of the international community of Palestinian statehood and our right to self-determination,” he said. “Despite the reality under Israel’s military occupation, Palestine can play a significant role within the global system.”

AFP contributed to this report.