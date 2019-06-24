Postal service, National Insurance Institute are tops in number of complaints

In his final report before handing the post to his successor next month, State Comptroller Yosef Shapira on Monday published his annual review of services performed by government authorities and public bodies.

Israel’s postal service topped the list in the percentage of upheld complaints from members of the public in 2018.

According to Channel 12 news, the ombudsman received a total of 13,617 complaints regarding entities under his purview, in a continuation of an upward trend over the past few years.

With 72.7 percent of complaints upheld, the Israel Postal Company came in first place, followed by the National Insurance Institute with 61.1% and third place going to the Transportation Ministry with 49.7%, Channel 12 news reported.

In terms of volume of complaints, the National Insurance Institute topped the list with 1,101 complaints, the postal service was complained about 863 times, the Transportation Ministry 826 times, and the Israel Police on 701 occasions.

There were also 546 gripes about services at the Population and Immigration Authority, 503 criticisms of the Health Ministry, 499 complaints about the Justice Ministry and 378 about the Education Ministry. There were 355 complaints submitted about the Tax Authority.

According to Channel 13 news, the report presented several complaints regarding the postal service’s failures to cater to customers with disabilities, including a lack of accessibility and not upholding the legal requirement that disabled users of the service need not wait in line.

The report also shows that complaints regarding the unit within the Health Ministry that deals with medical marijuana more than doubled in comparison with 2017, with 85% of the complaints found to be justified, Channel 13 reported.

The report also showed that the rate of complaints by the elderly is almost twice that of the rest of the population.

Upheld complaints also included the issue of payments for new mothers, and the illegal expulsion of students from the education system.

It is the state comptroller’s job to review the policies and actions of the government and its agencies. According to the Knesset website he is tasked with “inspecting the legality, integrity, managerial norms, efficiency and economy of the audited bodies, as well as any other matter which he or she deems necessary.”

The comptroller issues annual reports as well as special reports on issues that he believes require attention.

Earlier this month, the Knesset voted to appoint Matanyahu Englman as the next state comptroller.