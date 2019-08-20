Qatari envoy set to visit Gaza on Thursday to discuss grants, reconstruction

Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi is set to arrive in Gaza on Thursday to discuss Qatar’s reconstruction work in the Strip.

Emadi’s expected arrival comes as tensions have spiked on Gaza’s border following several violent altercations between Israeli soldiers and armed Palestinians.

The Gulf diplomat’s visit, which will last for a number of days, will “follow-up on the Qatari Gaza Reconstruction Committee’s work and projects in the Gaza Strip as well as follow-up on the payment of Qatari grants to poor families” in the coastal enclave, according to a Monday report from the Gaza-based news site Sawa. The news outlet, which often reports on Emadi, attributed the information to a “well-placed” source.

A spokesperson for the Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee did respond to several phone calls seeking comment.

Doha has recently provided funds to a number of infrastructure projects in Gaza, a United Nations-supervised temporary employment program, fuel for the Gaza’s sole power plant and small grants for impoverished Palestinian families.

The Qatari diplomat last visited Gaza in June when he oversaw the distribution of $100 grants to tens of thousands of families in Gaza.

Qatar announced on May 6 that it would send $480 million to the West Bank and Gaza to “aid the brotherly Palestinian people in obtaining its basic needs.” PA officials later said that Doha would deliver $300 million, primarily in loans, to Ramallah’s accounts and $180 million to Gaza.

Gaza-based Palestinian officials have said that Doha agreed to provide the $180 million to the coastal enclave as a part of recent ceasefire understandings between Israel and terror groups in the Strip.

Fifty-three percent of Palestinians in Gaza live in poverty, according to a June 2018 United Nations report.

Four rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza over the weekend, the first such volley in several weeks.

On Saturday night, five armed Palestinians attempted to breach the Gaza security fence, the army said. An attack helicopter and a tank opened fire on the suspected terrorists. According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, three of the men were killed and a fourth was injured. There was no official comment from the Strip on the fifth terrorist.

Hamas and other terror groups in the Strip have blamed these infiltration attempts on “rebellious youth,” in an apparent effort to distance themselves from the incidents and avoid direct conflict with Israel.

There have been several infiltration attempts over the past three weeks, which the Hamas terror group has blamed on “rebellious youth” angry over the humanitarian situation in the Strip.