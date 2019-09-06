Security prisoner at psychiatric hospital killed by fellow inmate

An Arab Israeli man awaiting trial for threatening to carry out a terror attack was killed Friday during a fight with a fellow inmate at the psychiatric hospital where they were being held.

Police opened an investigation into the death of Hamad Salama, who they said was attacked by another prisoner at Lev-Hasharon Mental Health Center in Pardesia. Salama was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials.

No details were given on the assailant’s identity or why he attacked Salama.

The two were being held at a closed section of the medical facility as they awaited psychiatric evaluation, according to the Ynet news site.

Salama, a 24-year-old resident of Qalansuwa in central Israel, was indicted last month after calling a police dispatcher and threatening to carry out an attack.

“I’m going to do an attack now… you’ll see afterwards,” the indictment quotes him saying during the phone call, according to Ynet.

After the dispatcher called back the number, Salama allegedly repeated the threat and said he would attack the nuclear reactor in Dimona.

Officers were then sent to locate Salama, who was found with a knife and subsequently arrested. He was charged with possessing a knife with a blade longer than 19 centimeters (7.5 inches) and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.