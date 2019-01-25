Shamed ex-aide to PM backs Likud run of successor, himself accused of graft

Facing possible criminal charges in a high-profile graft case, a former bureau chief of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is, nevertheless, running for office and — according to a Thursday TV report — is being campaigned for by a predecessor who resigned in less than honorable circumstances.

Police in November recommended that David Sharan, who served the Prime Minister’s Office between 2014-2016, be charged with bribery, fraud, breach of trust, conspiracy, money laundering and violations of campaign financing law in connection to Case 3000, which involves suspected corruption in the purchase of naval vessels from German shipbuilding company ThyssenKrupp. Prosecutors have yet to make their decision on the matter.

Disregarding a possible indictment, Sharan has announced he will run in the upcoming Likud party primaries on February 5, ahead of the April 9 elections. Sharan is one of nearly a dozen contenders seeking to win the 29th spot on Likud’s electoral slate, reserved for a candidate from Tel Aviv.

According to Hadashot TV news, Sharan is being strongly backed by Natan Eshel, who served the PMO between 2009-2012 and who resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Eshel has reportedly reached out to Likud activists and is urging them to back Sharan for the 29th spot. Most recent polls have indicated Likud is very likely to win 30 or more seats in the 120-member Knesset in the upcoming vote, so the seat is being hotly contested.

In 2012, Eshel stepped down as part of a plea bargain over the allegations, specifically that he had used a surreptitiously placed camera to film under the skirt of a female colleague. He was also accused of accessing her private emails.

Sharan, meanwhile, is alleged to have received a bribe of NIS 130,000 ($35,270) in exchange for illicitly advancing the interests of ThyssenKrupp in the government. He is one of many suspects in Case 3000, which police have recommended charges.

Though Netanyahu himself was not a suspect in the investigation, a number of his close associates have been accused of wrongdoing, including Sharan and David Shimron, the prime minister’s cousin and former lawyer.

Sources close to Eshel confirmed that he was working to help Sharan, noting that the two were friends. Sharan told Hadashot news that he welcomed Eshel’s support and considers him a friend, too.

Police have recommended the prime minister himself be charged in over three separate criminal cases of which he has denied wrongdoing.