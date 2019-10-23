Swastika drawn on sign outside Jewish attorney’s office in California
Police in Palm Springs say investigating vandalism as possible hate crime

By Marcy Oster Today, 3:15 am 0 Edit
Illustrative. A police officer in Los Angeles, California, April 10, 2017. (David McNew/Getty Images via JTA)
JTA — Police in Palm Springs, California, are investigating a swastika drawn outside the office of a Jewish attorney as a possible hate crime.

The swastika was found spray painted on the Weinstein and Associates firm’s sign in front of the office building on Saturday. It was removed several hours later, KESQ News Channel 3 reported.

“This is a horrible crime,” attorney Bob Weinstein told the Palm Springs Desert Sun newspaper.

“I’m especially affected by it because they know I’m Jewish, with a name like that, and they know I’m in this building ’cause my name’s on the building. My family survived the Holocaust, so we’re very sensitive to those kind of hate signs.”

