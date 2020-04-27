Syria fires anti-aircraft missiles after reported Israeli strikes near Damascus

Syria accused Israel of carrying out airstrikes near Damascus just before dawn on Monday, saying that its air defense units had “confronted the Israeli aggression.”

Syrian state media SANA said Israeli jets had fired several missiles from Lebanese airspace and these had been intercepted. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Video posted to social media showed several missiles being fired into the air and loud explosions.

Syria media regularly claims alleged Israeli strikes fail to hit their targets, though those assertions are questionable.

???????? — NOW: Syrian air defense active over #Damascus, Syria. Possible Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/JxRiyBLHmk — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) April 27, 2020

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Though Israeli officials generally refrain from taking responsibility for specific strikes in Syria, they have acknowledged conducting hundreds to thousands of raids in the country since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

These have overwhelmingly been directed against Iran and its proxies, notably the Lebanese-based Hezbollah terror group, but the IDF has also carried out strikes on Syrian air defenses when those batteries have fired at Israeli jets.

Last week Syria accused Israel of hitting targets near Homs.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the targets were “military posts for Iranian militias in the Palmyra desert.”

Jerusalem says Iran’s presence in Syria, where it is fighting in support of President Bashar Assad, is a threat, as Tehran seeks to establish a permanent foothold along Israel’s northern borders.