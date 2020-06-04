Syria: Israeli aircraft bomb sites in Masyaf

Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in the area of Masyaf in northern Syria on Thursday night, Syrian state media reported.

According to the official SANA news site, the country’s air defenses were activated by the attack.

Israel did not immediately comment on the attack.

SANA reported that the strike caused only material damage, no casualties.

#Syria: geolocation by @obretix confirms #Israel bombed tonight the defense factories N. of #Masyaf (~7 km from S-400 & S-300). Already bombed in Summer 2018, tonight the bombardment appears way more devastating. https://t.co/qEhnWX6fp5 — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) June 4, 2020

Syrian war analysts identified the target of the strike — based on photographs and videos of the scene — as Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center, also known as CERS, a defense laboratory associated with the manufacture of chemical arms and advanced missiles, which was also reportedly bombed by Israel in July 2018.

The general area around Masyaf, which is also believed to have a major Iranian presence, has reportedly been targeted by Israel many times in the past.

Israel has repeatedly warned that Iran and its proxies, notably the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group, are developing precision-guided missiles, which Israel sees as one of the major strategic threats facing it.

The Masyaf facility is located just a few kilometers from Syria’s advanced S-300 anti-aircraft battery and a yet more advanced Russian-operated S-400 battery, neither of which appeared to be used to repel the attack.

Lebanese media reported that in the moments before the attack Israeli aircraft were spotted flying over Lebanon.

Video footage from Syria, shared on social media, showed Syrian anti-aircraft missiles being fired into the sky, as well as large fires on the ground apparently caused by the airstrikes.

The reported Israeli attack on Thursday night came days after an airstrike in eastern Syria that was attributed to Israel and was said to have killed five non-Syrian fighters backed by Iran.

The strike targeted three military vehicles belonging to Iran-backed paramilitary fighters near the Iraqi border, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor. Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said that “Israel was likely responsible.”

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese Shiite terror group Hezbollah.

Israel, as a rule, does not comment on specific airstrikes, but does generally acknowledge carrying out attacks inside Syria against Iranian forces and Iranian proxy militias.

Agencies contributed to this report.