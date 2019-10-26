Three injured as car fleeing police hits 5 other vehicles on Ayalon Highway

Three people were injured in the Herzliya area Friday night when a car fleeing from police hit five other vehicles on a major highway. Police were searching for the suspects, who managed to escape on foot.

A woman, aged around 30, was moderately wounded, while two other people suffered light injuries.

Police said officers had tailed the vehicle on the Ayalon Highway after it was observed driving in an odd fashion, whereupon it accelerated and began driving recklessly in an attempt to escape, ignoring policemen’s orders to stop. It then hit the other cars.

The victims were rushed to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center.

The suspects proceeded to flee on foot and police were searching for them in the area.

Last Saturday a pregnant woman and her teen daughter were killed in an accident on Route 6 when their car hit the safety rail on the road and bounced back onto the road, where it was hit by a second vehicle.

The woman’s baby was delivered by medics in critical condition in an emergency procedure, and died a few days later as well.

Since the beginning of 2019 over 260 people have been killed in traffic accidents in Israel, compared to 240 in the same period last year. Of those killed, 50 were children and young people up to the age of 19, Ynet reported.