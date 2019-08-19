Trump declares Pence will be his running mate in 2020 elections

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that his running mate for reelection next year will be Vice President Mike Pence.

“I’m very happy with Mike Pence,” Trump told reporters, according to Reuters.

Trump, like all incumbents, is expected to easily win the Republican nomination to campaign for a second term in the November 2020 presidential elections.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Currently, Trump’s only prominent primary challenger is former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Pence, 60, is a former governor of Indiana, and is considered to have conservative views.

He is seen as a strong supporter of Israel and has strongly backed a policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran to force it into renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal.

AP contributed to this report.