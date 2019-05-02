Trump decries rise in anti-Semitism, in proclamation for Jewish Heritage Month

US President Donald Trump decried the rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes and referenced the deadly shooting attacks on synagogues in Poway and Pittsburgh in a proclamation for Jewish American Heritage Month.

“As we observe Jewish American Heritage Month, our nation celebrates nearly 4,000 years of Jewish history and honors the numerous contributions of Jewish Americans to our country and the world,” read the proclamation dated April 30. Jewish American Heritage Month is marked in May.

“All Americans bear a moral responsibility to stand alongside our Jewish communities and learn the lessons of tolerance that run through the tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people — both long ago and, sadly, in recent times. Reflecting on these events steels our resolve that they never happen again.

“As Americans, we unequivocally condemn the pernicious, baseless hatred that is anti-Semitism.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, in a statement marking Jewish American Heritage Month said that “the Jewish community’s vibrant culture and rich traditions have enriched our lives, enhanced our society and helped build a brighter future for all Americans. Every day, Jewish Americans’ ingenuity, creativity, courage and determination strengthen our communities and honor our most cherished values.”

The California Democrat’s statement also noted the rise in anti-Semitism and made reference to the synagogue attacks.

“All Americans must come together in the spirit of unity to disavow bigotry in all its forms, remembering that freedom, justice and equality are the guiding principles that protect our nation and our democracy,” Pelosi wrote. “As we mark Jewish American Heritage Month, we will continue to work tirelessly to honor our nation’s diversity, protect our Jewish communities and safeguard the right of every religion to practice their faith freely and proudly.”