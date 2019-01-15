Trump roasted for saying he served ‘hamberders’ in White House
Trump roasted for saying he served ‘hamberders’ in White House

Social media users also point out US president hugely overstated the number of burgers served to college football players

By TOI staff and AP Today, 6:17 pm 0 Edit
US President Donald Trump calls a guest to the stage during a ceremony welcoming the 2018 college football playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers to the White House in Washington, January 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
US President Donald Trump was mocked on social media on Tuesday after tweeting that he had served “hamberders” as part of a White House meal hosting top college athletes.

The misspelling of the word hamburgers isn’t the first for the leader, who is famous for voicing his views in haphazardly worded Twitter posts.

The previous day, Trump offered fast food burgers and fries to the college football champion Clemson Tigers, a decision that was immediately roasted by late-night TV hosts.

Silver trays held stacks of wrapped burgers from Wendy’s. Also on offer were boxed burgers from McDonald’s, including Big Macs. White House cups bearing the presidential seal held the fries.

Guests attending a US reception for the Clemson Tigers grab fast food sandwiches in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Trump, a fast food lover, said he paid for the meal himself because of the partial government shutdown, which has led to furloughs among federal workers, including at the White House.

Otherwise, he joked, first lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, would be making salads.

“I had a choice. Do we have no food for you, because we have a shutdown?” Trump told the team gathered Monday in the White House East Room. “Or do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make, along with, along with the second lady. They’ll make some salads. And I said, ‘You guys aren’t into salads.’

“Or do I go out … do I go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers, Big Macs,” Trump said.

Later, Trump took to Twitter to boast about how quickly the food was eaten.

But from then on, all the attention was on Trump’s typo.

Many users linked the tweet to a May 2018 post in which the US leader wrote the word “covfefe,” instantly becoming an online joke.

Others pointed out that the actual number of hamburgers at the meal was far from the number claimed by Trump.

Some Twitter users criticized the president for serving such food in the first place to college athletes, whose diets are strictly controlled by nutritionists. However, others tweeted they thought the menu was just right for college students.

Late-night TV hosts ridiculed the president for the meal, with NBC’s Seth Meyers joking, in a Trumpian voice: “Normally I would have a salad for dinner on Monday, but they told me they only eat every fast food.”

Stephen Colbert of CBS asked whether Trump was “just projecting your favorite foods onto them.”

The fast food feast also apparently startled some of the players. Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst tweeted, “I mean you’re not just gonna NOT eat the Big Macs stacked in a pile right?”

