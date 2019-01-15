Trump roasted for saying he served ‘hamberders’ in White House

US President Donald Trump was mocked on social media on Tuesday after tweeting that he had served “hamberders” as part of a White House meal hosting top college athletes.

The misspelling of the word hamburgers isn’t the first for the leader, who is famous for voicing his views in haphazardly worded Twitter posts.

The previous day, Trump offered fast food burgers and fries to the college football champion Clemson Tigers, a decision that was immediately roasted by late-night TV hosts.

Silver trays held stacks of wrapped burgers from Wendy’s. Also on offer were boxed burgers from McDonald’s, including Big Macs. White House cups bearing the presidential seal held the fries.

Trump, a fast food lover, said he paid for the meal himself because of the partial government shutdown, which has led to furloughs among federal workers, including at the White House.

Otherwise, he joked, first lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, would be making salads.

“I had a choice. Do we have no food for you, because we have a shutdown?” Trump told the team gathered Monday in the White House East Room. “Or do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make, along with, along with the second lady. They’ll make some salads. And I said, ‘You guys aren’t into salads.’

“Or do I go out … do I go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers, Big Macs,” Trump said.

Later, Trump took to Twitter to boast about how quickly the food was eaten.

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

But from then on, all the attention was on Trump’s typo.

Remember the Hamberdlar? He used to steal hamberders from Gronald McGloland. pic.twitter.com/dZKC5Ak2SQ — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) January 15, 2019

Hamberders are an excellent healthy choice for athletes. pic.twitter.com/YjW3Ebhtgq — Scott (@ScottShugart) January 15, 2019

Many users linked the tweet to a May 2018 post in which the US leader wrote the word “covfefe,” instantly becoming an online joke.

"I'll take a Hamberder and a cup of Covfefe"

"Mr President…"

"HAMBERDERS AND COVFEFE"

"Sir"

"MEKE AMERFIKA GRAIN AGAINST"

"Oh God"

"GET THI ANDULENCE MAG BREN IS LEAQUIN" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 15, 2019

Others pointed out that the actual number of hamburgers at the meal was far from the number claimed by Trump.

Only off by 700 Hamberders. https://t.co/IRDqWZbwuq — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 15, 2019

Trump claimed 300 hamberders yesterday. Today he claims over a 1000 were eaten, plus pizza and fries. Even if you account for every single person present at the meeting, each person – including Trump – would have had to eat over 10 hamberders a piece, plus pizza and fries. https://t.co/B3DXZmjGUv — Griff. (@griffpr) January 15, 2019

Some Twitter users criticized the president for serving such food in the first place to college athletes, whose diets are strictly controlled by nutritionists. However, others tweeted they thought the menu was just right for college students.

Late-night TV hosts ridiculed the president for the meal, with NBC’s Seth Meyers joking, in a Trumpian voice: “Normally I would have a salad for dinner on Monday, but they told me they only eat every fast food.”

Stephen Colbert of CBS asked whether Trump was “just projecting your favorite foods onto them.”

The fast food feast also apparently startled some of the players. Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst tweeted, “I mean you’re not just gonna NOT eat the Big Macs stacked in a pile right?”