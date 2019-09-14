TV anchor under fire for attacking Likud voters in on-air barrage

Channel 12 news journalist Rina Matzliach came under fire Saturday evening for claiming during an on-air barrage against Likud voters that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters have said during interviews that “even if he raped my daughter I would still vote for him.”

Netanyahu, who has regularly clashed with Matzliach, denounced the comments on Twitter, saying that the senior anchor’s “disgusting hatred for Likud voters and me has reached a new abyss.”

He said that Matzliach was an “absolute disgrace.”

Matzliach later apologized for the comments made during the program “Meet the Press,” which she hosts. But Channel 12 nonetheless put out a statement saying it “disapproves of the harsh statement voiced earlier this evening.”

The company said that Matzliach had been summoned for a “clarification call” Sunday morning with Channel 12 news CEO Avi Weiss.

Numerous lawmakers from Netanyahu’s Likud party slammed Matzliah and called for her ouster.

“This evening you raped the honor of a million Likud voters,” Transportation Minister Miri Regev wrote on Twitter. “Again and again you lash the right-wing camp and Prime Minister in a severe and despicable manner and this evening all lines were crossed.”

Matzliach has previously come under fire from Netanyahu and others for controversial remarks, most recently for saying ultra-Orthodox Jews doesn’t respect the state’s authority.

Speaking during a news roundtable on ‘Meet the Press’, Matzliah said in April that the virus crisis marked an opportunity for the state to shift the way it deals with the ultra-Orthodox community, which she said has never accepted the state’s authority: “The Haredim need to learn, they need to accept the state, for the better or for the worse… This relationship must change. It cannot continue that the ultra-Orthodox feel the state’s authority doesn’t apply to them.”

When fellow anchors Dana Weiss and Danny Kushmaro interrupted her to say that she could not tar a whole community, she shot back: “I’ll say what I want. And I say that most of the Haredim are controlled by rabbis who are controlled by wheeler-dealers… And to anyone who might say this is hate [speech] toward the ultra-Orthodox — no. This is love and care for the state.”