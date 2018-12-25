Two-year-old girl dies after being hit by car

A two-year-old girl died from her injuries Tuesday morning shortly after she was hit be a car in the southern Negev region of the country.

Paramedics who treated the girl were unable to save her life.

The cause of the accident, near the Bedouin city of Rahat, was not immediately clear. Police said in a statement they had opened an investigation into the incident.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the girl was brought to the MDA station in Rahat by car at around 8:30 a.m. She was unconscious and suffering from multiple serious injuries. Family members told medics she had been hit by a car.

Medics tried to resuscitate the child, but were forced to declare her dead, MDA said in a statement.

Overnight Monday a man, 30, was moderately injured when he was hit by a car as he rode an electric bike near Kiryat Ono. He was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

On Monday night a man, 50, was moderately injured after he collapsed while riding an electric bicycle in Tel Aviv. Earlier, another electric bicycle rider, 42, was moderately injured when he was hit by a car in the port city of Acre.