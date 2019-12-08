Ultra-Orthodox man filmed biking up to bus and vandalizing image of woman
Ultra-Orthodox man filmed biking up to bus and vandalizing image of woman

Model Galit Gutman expresses shock at ‘ugly, shameful and violent’ instance of man ripping photo of her in Bnei Brak: ‘I won’t minimize my femininity for anyone’

By TOI staff Today, 3:40 pm 0 Edit
An ultra-Orthodox man vandalizing a campaign ad on a bus by tearing off the face of a woman from a poster, in footage published on December 8, 2019. (Screenshot: Twitter)
An ultra-Orthodox man has been filmed riding his bike up to a bus and vandalizing the image of a woman in an advertisement on the back of the vehicle in the city of Bnei Brak, drawing outrage.

In footage published Sunday by Hebrew-language media, the man can be seen riding an electric bike on Rabbi Akiva Street, the main street of the Haredi-majority city near Tel Aviv, and following a bus belonging to the Dan company.

As the bus stops at a traffic light, the man stops and proceeds to tear off the image of Israeli model Galit Gutman from a poster advertising a beauty salon.

Gutman subsequently said the act was “ugly, shameful and violent.”

“I’m shocked,” she told Channel 12. “There isn’t anything in that photo that should annoy anyone, and despite that my very existence as a woman is a disturbance to a certain sector in society.

“We need to wake up. I do not intend to minimize my femininity for anyone. Our presence in the media, in politics and everywhere should be increased,” Gutman added.

Israeli model and TV-host Galit Gutman hosts the ‘Israel Calling’ concert, on Rabin square in Tel Aviv, on April 10, 2018. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Uri Keidar, executive director of liberal advocacy group Be Free Israel, called the incident “criminal vandalism.”

“Whoever isn’t interested in seeing women in the public sphere and in decision-making positions should understand that that backward viewpoint cannot get a honorable place in Israeli public discourse,” he said.

“It is time for advertising agencies and public transportation companies to start taking action against this phenomenon in cooperation with police, including personal lawsuits for damage caused by those who vandalize posters with women’s images,” he continued.

“The State of Israel will not become ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,'” Keidar added, referring to the dystopian novel and TV series in which women are subjugated.

Knesset Member Yulia Malinovsky at a joint Economy and Welfare Committee meeting held to discuss budgets for elderly people, at the Knesset, on December 11, 2017. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

MK Yulia Malinovsky of the right-wing secular Yisrael Beytenu party commented: “Gender-based vandalism of posters is continuing to happen as a matter of routine, and in broad daylight.” She added that she had tried to pass legislation to punish such offenders, but it was opposed by the government.

Some ultra-Orthodox Jews object to photos of women in public places or media on grounds of modesty. For decades there have been repeated incidents of posters featuring women defaced in Jerusalem and other cities.

Last week, billboards bearing images of women and storefronts displaying female mannequins were found vandalized in the southern city of Ashdod.

