US men’s soccer team cancels Qatar training trip after Soleimani killing

The US men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The US Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a US military air strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force, the overseas branch of the IRGC.

The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined. They will use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica in Feb. 1 at Carson, California.

The USSF said it hopes to train in the future at Qatar.

“We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar’s world-class facilities and hospitality,” USA Soccer said in its statement.

US Soccer had hoped the camp in Qatar would give players a chance to check out the country that will host the 2022 World Cup.

A decades-long US nemesis, Iran holds a range of options for striking back, militarily or otherwise after the killing of Soleimani. Tens of thousands of American troops in the Persian Gulf area, including in Iraq and Qatar, are within easy range of Iranian missiles, and Iran has the capability to act more clandestinely with cyber attacks or military proxy strikes on US targets abroad.