US offers new $5 million reward for capture of Mumbai attackers
search
home page

US offers new $5 million reward for capture of Mumbai attackers

Ten years after deadly assault left 166 dead, including several Israelis at Chabad house, secretary of state urges Pakistan to bring planners to justice

By AFP Today, 3:12 am 0 Edit
Pigeons fly as the Taj Hotel burns in Mumbai, India, Thursday, November 27, 2008. (AP/Gautam Singh)
Pigeons fly as the Taj Hotel burns in Mumbai, India, Thursday, November 27, 2008. (AP/Gautam Singh)

WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Pakistan to take action against those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks as Washington offered a new reward of $5 million for helping secure their capture.

The announcement came on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the assault, which left 166 people dead and hundreds injured after Islamist militants from Pakistan unleashed a wave of violence across India’s financial capital lasting three days.

“It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after 10 years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates.”

Mohammed Ajmal Kasab stalks a railway station in Mumbai during the 2008 terror attack. (Sebastian D'souza/Mumbai Mirror/File/AP)
Mohammed Ajmal Kasab stalks a railway station in Mumbai during the 2008 terror attack. (Sebastian D’souza/Mumbai Mirror/File/AP)

“We stand with the families and friends of the victims, whose loved ones were lost in this act of barbarism, including six American citizens,” he added.

Also among those killed were a number of Israelis during an assault and standoff at a Mumbai Chabad house.

Mumbai’s Chabad House, where Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, 29, his wife, Rivka, and four other hostages were killed by Islamist terrorists in November 2008. The couple’s young son survived the attack, thanks to his Indian nanny. (photo credit: Serge Attal/Flash90)

The Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program meanwhile said it was offering up to $5 million “for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual who committed, conspired to commit, or aided or abetted” the execution of the attack.

Pakistani head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) terrorist organization Hafiz Saeed (2L) meets with supporters after offering Friday prayers at Jamia AL Qadsia Masjid following his release in Lahore on November 24, 2017. (AFP PHOTO / STR)

It is the third such reward offered by the US after the State Department announced bounties of $10 million for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and $2 million for Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, another senior leader of the group.

Saeed, who is also designated a terrorist by the United Nations, has denied involvement in terrorism and the Mumbai attacks.

A party linked to the charitable wing of the LeT contested Pakistan’s national elections in July, failing to win any seats but winning more than 435,000 national and regional votes.

read more:
The Mazor Robotics Renaissance® Guidance System is the brainchild of Technion Prof. Moshe Shoham. Photo - Technion-Israel Institute of Technology
Promoted Content
Engineering meets medicine for maximum impact
The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology is one of only a handful of universities worldwide that excel in engineering as well as the physical and life sciences
comments