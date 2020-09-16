White House mum on staff virus outbreak reports, day after Mideast peace pageant

The White House on Wednesday refused to comment on reports that several staff members had tested positive for coronavirus, a day after the historic signing of treaties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on the South Lawn.

Asked about multiple reports on the matter, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “I don’t share people’s personal medical information.”

She added she’s “seen the reporting out there, but again I’m not here to give people’s personal [information]. In the past, when we’ve discussed a case, unfortunately that individual’s name was leaked to the media.”

But potential infections among staff would be particularly pertinent a day after hundreds of dignitaries, including the Israeli prime minister and the foreign ministers of Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, converged on the premises to sign a historic accord.

Earlier Raquel Krähenbühl, White House correspondent for Brazil’s Globo News, tweeted that she had been told of a “couple of positives” among staff.

When Krähenbühl questioned Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the matter, he also declined to comment, saying: “I don’t comment on any health-related issues as it relates to the White House ever.”

Independent journalist Travis Akers also claimed that the White House press pool had been informed of infections among staff, though he did not provide sourcing.

The Tuesday ceremony saw Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet US President Donald Trump, along with the Bahraini and UAE foreign ministers. None wore face masks.

The event was attended by hundreds, with footage showing few in the front rows wearing any facial coverings.

Israelis attending the event were instructed to remain in a special capsule apart from other attendees, but many nonetheless were seen breaking guidelines.

Also Wednesday a report in the Haaretz newspaper said Israel’s official delegation to Washington failed to maintain agreed-upon health guidelines during the trip.

Delegation organizers had sought a complete waiving of quarantine for the delegation, despite the US’s high infection rate, the paper reported, citing unnamed sources in the Health Ministry. Eventually it was agreed that the prime minister and those who accompanied him on the trip would remain in quarantine for five days upon their return instead of the 14 normally required for travelers from the US.

However, a senior health official told the newspaper the delegation had not lived up to the bargain throughout the White House ceremony — with delegation members packed together in the audience, where many eschewed masks.

Netanyahu was not seen wearing a mask at any point throughout the day.