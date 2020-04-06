Yad Vashem to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day with global name-reading initiative

JTA — Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial based in Jerusalem, was creating a global name-reading initiative to mark this year’s Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Since gathering for the annual national Yom Hashoah ceremony and smaller community ceremonies in Israel were impossible this year due to coronavirus related restrictions, Yad Vashem was working to ensure that the names of Holocaust members are read out and remembered, the institution announced Monday.

The campaign, #RememberingFromHome #ShoahNames, calls on the international public to record themselves reciting the names of Holocaust victims and share the video on social media using the campaign’s hashtags. Videos should be no longer than 15 seconds.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed this year on April 21.

Through its website, Yad Vashem was providing access to a list of names of adult and child victims of the Holocaust; a link to names of Holocaust victims by country, and a link to the Central Database of Shoah Victims’ Names, enables users to search for and recite family names.

Yad Vashem will collect videos from all over the world and create an online Holocaust Remembrance Day Global Name Reading Ceremony.

“Join us and mark Holocaust Remembrance Day this year from your homes. Help us to restore the memory of those killed during the Holocaust,” Yad Vashem chairman Avner Shalev said in a statement.