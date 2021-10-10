Join our Community
10 Palestinians said hurt in Old City clashes in dispute over unearthed remains

Police say one person arrested as demonstrators throw rocks at officers and set a dumpster on fire; protesters say several Muslim graves damaged in construction work

By TOI staff Today, 12:37 am Edit
Palestinian protesters flee as a stun grenade explodes during a demonstration in the Old City of Jerusalem on October 10, 2021. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Palestinians clashed with police in Jerusalem’s Old City late on Sunday, protesting against the disturbance of Muslim graves in the area.

Palestinian reports said at least 10 people were wounded.

According to police, dozens of rioters threw stones at officers and set a dumpster alight. Police responded using riot control means and arrested one person for disturbing the peace.

Palestinian reports said at least 10 people were injured when police threw stun grenades at the protesters.

The protesters were demonstrating against what they called the desecration of Muslim graves in the area, after human remains were found during infrastructure work taking place near a Muslim cemetery near the Old City’s Lion’s Gate.

