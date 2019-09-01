2 Israelis arrested in Greece for suspected rape

Two Israelis were arrested in Greece on suspicion of raping a German tourist.

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday confirmed that the two were arrested in Crete, but did not give further details.

The pair were arrested after the 19-year-old German woman filed a complaint with police, local reports said.

The woman reportedly said the Israelis, one 29-years-old and the other 35, invited her for a drink in their hotel room, where they then allegedly raped her.

The incident comes after 12 Israelis were arrested in Cyprus in July for the suspected rape of a British tourist.

All of the suspects were eventually released, after the woman retracted her complaint and reportedly admitted that the sex was consensual but that she felt humiliated because the Israelis filmed her during the sex acts without having received her consent to do so.

She has since been charged by Cypriot authorities for filing a false police complaint.

On Friday, the 19-year-old woman was released on bail ahead of the start of her trial on October 2.