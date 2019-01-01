2 swastikas drawn on Brooklyn apartment of elderly Jewish woman

JTA — An unknown vandal drew two foot-long swastikas outside the apartment door of an elderly Jewish woman in Brooklyn.

Miryam Marc, 77, said her late husband was a Holocaust survivor, and she escaped from Europe to Israel during the Holocaust.

The large swastikas were drawn in red marker on either side of Marc’s door on Saturday afternoon, CBS2 reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The apartment building installed security cameras after the incident.

“Now I am very, very, very depressed and I am scared even in the night. I cannot sleep,” Marc told CBS2.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the vandalism.