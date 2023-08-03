Join our Community
3 killed in separate incidents on Israeli roads within one hour

Deaths of 16-year-old pedestrian hit by car in Beersheba, motorcyclist in Tel Aviv, driver in south, bring toll from fatal accidents to 4 in one day

By ToI Staff 3 August 2023, 11:29 pm Edit
The site of a deadly motorcycle accident on Route 1 on August 3, 2023. (Magen David Adom)
In the span of an hour, three people were killed Thursday evening in separate car accidents on Israel’s roads.

In the first case, a 40-year-old motorcyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle on the highway in Tel Aviv, with paramedics pronouncing his death at the scene. Police announced an investigation into the case.

Around 30 minutes later, a man in his 40s flipped over in his car while driving on Route 2211 near Moshav Dekel in southern Israel. He too was declared dead at the site of the crash.

Not long after that, a 16-year-old pedestrian in Beersheba was critically injured after being struck by a car.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the teenager was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The incidents came just hours after a motorcyclist was killed earlier in the day after he was hit by a truck while riding near Ashdod.

According to the Or Yarok road safety advocacy group, 230 people have been killed in vehicular-related deaths this year, up from 202 at the same time in 2022.

It has a link that will sign you in.