73-year-old paragliding instructor killed in cliff-face crash

A 73-year-old paragliding instructor was killed Wednesday afternoon when his paraglider crashed into the side of a cliff near the coastal city of Herzliya.

His 15-year-old passenger sustained moderate injuries, mainly to her extremities, according to Magen David Adom rescuers.

A helicopter from the army’s Unit 669 search-and-rescue team was scrambled to help paramedics reach the pair, who were left stranded on the side of the cliff, overlooking the Mediterranean beach at Arsuf.

The passenger was airlifted to a local hospital.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.