75-year-old man dies after being hit by bus in Bat Yam

A man died Monday after being hit by a bus in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam, doctors said.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene said they found the 75-year-old next to the bus, unconscious and suffering serious head wounds.

He was taken to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv where he was declared dead by doctors a few hours after arrival.

Police said they had opened an investigation into the incident.

According to the most recent data from the National Road Safety Authority, 262 people have died on Israel’s roads since the beginning of the year.