85-year-old man dies of wounds sustained in Iranian missile attack last month

An 85-year-old man who was wounded when his home was hit by an Iranian missile in Rehovot during last month’s 12-day war died Monday of his wounds.

The man was not immediately identified. He was reportedly rescued in moderate condition from the building and treated at Kaplan Medical Center in the city, where his condition was said to have fluctuated over the past six weeks.

Two weeks ago, Philippine national Leah Mosquera succumbed to her wounds, one month after being injured in the same missile attack.

The Rehovot man’s death on Monday raised the number of victims killed in Israel by Iranian missiles to 30. Additionally, a woman in Karmiel died of a heart attack triggered by a missile attack.

The war between Israel and Iran began on June 13, when Israel launched surprise overnight strikes aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear program and degrading its ballistic missile capabilities, to counter Iran’s avowed threat to destroy the Jewish state.

Iran responded by firing approximately 550 ballistic missiles and around 1,000 drones at Israel. Most of the missiles were intercepted, but at least three dozen ballistic missiles hit populated areas, destroying apartment buildings and leaving over 13,000 Israelis displaced. The missiles also damaged critical infrastructure sites, including a power station in southern Israel and an oil refinery in Haifa, and the Israeli Defense Forces has admitted that a few missiles hit military sites.

The sides agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire on June 24.