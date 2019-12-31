Anti-Semitic flyers placed on cars in Jewish area in Georgia

JTA — Flyers described by police as anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim were found on cars in a Georgia county that is home to a large Jewish community.

The flyers were discovered in the Toco Hills neighborhood of DeKalb County earlier this month, but first reported on Monday in the wake of the attack on a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.

The DeKalb County Police Department’s homeland security unit is investigating the incident, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

One of the flyers, bordered by swastikas, described the Holocaust as a “Jew lie” and included an illustration of a large-nosed rat wearing a kippa with a Star of David on its body.

“There was no holocaust,” it says, according to the Atlanta Jewish News. “You odious creatures have been living on the invention of Nazi gas chambers, blackmailing and perpetrating this filthy extortion racket on humanity long enough.”

The flyers also contained a quote attributed to Heinrich Himmler, architect of Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution,” and the words “Hitler was right” written in Yiddish in the lower right-hand corner.

They were first discovered on December 18, according to a security notice sent to Jewish communal leaders by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and signed by Zach Williams, deputy director of Community-Wide Security.