Baby dies after being left in sun-baked car for 3 hours

A year-old baby died Monday after he was left for three hours locked in a hot car in the West Bank settlement of Modiin Illit.

Paramedics who were called to the scene found the child in critical condition, unconscious and not breathing.

Medics tried to resuscitate the boy while rushing him to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead.

Police opened an investigation into the incident.

A police statement listed the age of the child as about a year old. Hebrew news reports listed his age as between six months and a year old.

It was apparently the first such death in the country since the beginning of the year.

The boy had been left in the car on a day when temperatures in the region topped 32 Celsius (89 Fahrenheit).

An initial investigation found that the boy’s mother had gone to do some shopping at around 10 a.m., Channel 12 news reported.

The Magen David Adom paramedic service said that at 1:17 p.m. it received an alert about the baby. A medic who was called to attend to the incident said that when emergency services arrived the boy had been pulled from the car and taken to a nearby synagogue where efforts were made to administer first aid.

According to the Beterem organization for child safety, in the years 2008-2019 media reported on 801 incidents of children left in vehicles or who became trapped in cars. In 30 cases, the children died.

“It is important to understand that it can happen to any one of us, so it is important to adopt safety habits,” said Beterem deputy director Michal Bar-Doron. “At the end of each journey make sure that no children are left behind. Leave the bag on the back seat, send a reminder to other parent at the end of the journey, or any other habit that will cause you to not forget the children.”