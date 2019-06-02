Backlash against Gabbay intensifies as Labor MKs call for leadership primaries

Avi Gabbay faced growing pressure to resign as chairman of the Labor party on Saturday and Sunday, as most Labor lawmakers called for primaries to replace him and intensified their attacks on him.

The development came after reports said Gabbay left the door open for immunity for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his discussions last week with the premier on joining the coalition, contrary to what he has claimed.

“To revive Labor we must hold primaries now,” MK Stav Shaffir said Saturday. “Gabbay needs to vacate his seat tomorrow morning and announce open primaries for the leadership.”

“The party is in its worst crisis in history, and the first step to rescue it is to hold general primaries for its leadership,” agreed MK Itzik Shmuli. “We can and need to get the party on its feet and restore the trust we have lost among many audiences.”

MK Amir Peretz also called for primaries to choose the next party chairman, but said they should be held not among the general public but only among the approximately 3,400 members of the party’s central committee.

The committee is expected to convene in the coming days, and the Ynet website on Sunday said Gabbay is likely to cave to the pressure and schedule primaries. The report said if that doesn’t happen, Labor is likely to split.

MK Shelly Yachimovich rejected reports that she was open to the option of joining a Netanyahu government, tweeting Saturday: “I responded with an immediate and absolute ‘no,’ and am sure my colleagues did so too. I explained my position from a moral and political point of view, and I criticized [Gabbay] personally for the nerve he had to collect a senior portfolio for himself among the ruins,” she said, referring to the Finance Ministry promised to Gabbay in the talks.

Yachimovich made similar comments in a Sunday interview with the Kan public radio. “I an concerned by the terrible state of my party. The last nail was the contemptible and lame negotiation conducted behind the backs of the faction members.”

However, Yachimovich also told the radio station that had she known a potential agreement would completely take off the table immunity for Netanyahu and reforms that “harm the rule of law,” she would have “thought about entering the government.”

But Gabbay insisted Sunday that “not one of the party members with whom I talked said immediately that entering the government is out of the question.”

Speaking with Army Radio, he said “all the lie detectors in Israel beeped” when Yachimovich wrote her tweet.

Since his discussions with Netanyahu were made public, Gabbay has said the deal would have seen an end to any push to secure immunity from prosecution for the premier. However, officials with knowledge of the talks told Channel 12 news on Saturday that this was not true. While Netanyahu would not have pushed any new legislation to get immunity, he would have sought to receive it under current law, they said — and Labor would have been expected to back him.

Under current law, members of the Knesset do not receive automatic immunity, but can request and receive it from the legislature.

Sources close to Gabbay told Channel 12 the sides had never made any agreements regarding Labor’s support for immunity as he would have quit the government if Netanyahu were charged, and would not have supported any immunity push. Netanyahu faces three counts of fraud and breach of trust, and one of bribery — pending his pre-indictment hearing set for early October.

This appeared to be something of a departure from the claims Gabbay had previously made: Likud’s offer to Labor would have taken any attempt at an immunity gambit off the table.

Gabbay on Wednesday evening acknowledged that his center-left party had weighed, and ultimately rejected, a Likud offer to join the coalition in place of Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, which was holding out and ultimately refused to sign an agreement.

Gabbay said the proposal included burying legislation to bypass the High Court of Justice and attempts to protect the prime minister from prosecution, and granting Labor a veto right in “any anti-democratic legislation.”

On Friday, Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu let Gabbay film him promising to never partner with Liberman, to assuage his fears the Likud head was only using him to pressure Liberman into joining the coalition.

In a bid to overcome what they knew would be near-unshakeable opposition in Labor to sitting with Netanyahu and the other far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties in the prospective coalition, Netanyahu and Gabbay tried to craft tailor-made portfolios that top Labor MK’s would find hard to resist, the Channel 12 report said.

The Netanyahu-Gabbay deal ultimately failed, however, after news of the talks surfaced. Netanyahu also failed to persuade Liberman to join the coalition, leading to snap elections, now slated for September 17.

On Thursday, Gabbay sought to justify his talks with Netanyahu, saying that even though he had repeatedly vowed to not join a Netanyahu government during the election campaign, he seriously considered it after he was offered the means to help preserve Israeli democracy.

He said he had learned from the episode not to issue blanket statements after he spent the election campaign saying he would “never” sit with Netanyahu.